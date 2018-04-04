Rondon (1-0) allowed an unearned run on two hits while striking out two over one inning in Tuesday's 10-6 win over Baltimore.

Rondon was handed the task of shepherding a one-run lead through the seventh inning and could have accomplished that if not for George Springer's error. He hasn't allowed an earned run in his two appearances. A former closer for the Cubs, Rondon is a candidate for saves whenever Ken Giles is unavailable or has been used in a higher leverage situation earlier in a game.