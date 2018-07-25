Rondon (2-2) got the win Tuesday, firing a scoreless inning with one strikeout against the Rockies.

Rondon came on to pitch the ninth inning in a 2-2 game, and after keeping the Colorado bats quiet the Astros exploded for six in the extra frame. With Ken Giles sent down to the minors, Rondon has picked up the slack at the back-end of the Houston bullpen. He's now sporting a 1.49 ERA and 47:11 K:BB over 36.1 innings while collecting nine saves.