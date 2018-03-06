Astros' Hector Rondon: Ramping up slowly
Rondon has made one spring appearance and has not been scheduled for a second, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Rondon, who was presumed to be one of the relievers for Opening Day, is one of a few pitchers manager A.J. Hinch is intentionally ramping up slowly. In his one appearance, Rondon allowed four runs on four hits in two-thirds of an innings. "We're taking it slow with him," Hinch said. "The normal hiccups of the spring, and just kind of being very cautious with guys we already know who are on our team." That sounds like Hinch has a spot in the pen reserved for Rondon, but the manager has not yet set a date for the right-hander's second outing.
