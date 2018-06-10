Astros' Hector Rondon: Records second consecutive save
Rondon allowed one hit but managed to record his second save of the season Saturday against the Rangers.
Rondon has now recorded each of the Astros last two saves, to the detriment of Ken Giles. When asked about the closer situation after the game, manager A.J. Hinch noted several interesting things, including that that a number of players will record saves for the team this season, that Rondon has pitched well of late, but also that Giles will see save opportunities in the future according to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston. That said, Rondon may be in line for a few more save chances in the short term.
