Rondon pitched a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday against Seattle, allowing a walk and a hit.

Rondon was announced as having lost the closing job Tuesday morning but went on to save that night's game. This time around, Rondon got the eighth, with Roberto Osuna getting the ninth. Rondon faced a weaker part of the Mariners' order on both occasions, which could be the plan going forward. The save opportunities may not have dried up completely for him, as long as Osuna is required in a tougher situation earlier in the game.

