Astros' Hector Rondon: Retreats to setup role
Rondon pitched a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday against Seattle, allowing a walk and a hit.
Rondon was announced as having lost the closing job Tuesday morning but went on to save that night's game. This time around, Rondon got the eighth, with Roberto Osuna getting the ninth. Rondon faced a weaker part of the Mariners' order on both occasions, which could be the plan going forward. The save opportunities may not have dried up completely for him, as long as Osuna is required in a tougher situation earlier in the game.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...