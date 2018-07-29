Rondon allowed four runs on three hits over one inning in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers.

The outing was the first time in 33 games that Rondon's allowed multiple runs. The upside is that he didn't blow a save, as the Astros were down 3-1 when he entered in the ninth inning. Although it was Rondon's second consecutive appearance in a non-save situation, he remains Houston's closer. On both occasions, he'd gone three days without pitching, and manager A.J. Hinch wanted to keep him fresh.