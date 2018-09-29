Rondon recorded one strikeout and allowed two hits during a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

Rondon had not recorded a save in more than a month, but was called upon for the matinee Saturday. The 30-year-old has struggled in September with nine runs and 16 hits allowed over 8.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories