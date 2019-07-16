Rondon will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Angels, manager A.J. Hinch told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

The outing will technically be Rondon's first career start as a major-leaguer, but it would be a surprise to see him pitch for much longer than an inning. The opener role isn't a very interesting one for fantasy purposes, as it guarantees that Rondon will face the toughest part of the Angels' order and removes even the slim possibility at earning a win. Rogelio Armenteros will pitch the bulk of the innings behind Rondon.