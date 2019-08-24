Rondon allowed a solo home run but picked up a hold in Friday's 5-4 win over the Angels.

Rondon entered the game in the eighth inning, the usual landing spot for Ryan Pressly who is on the injured list with a knee injury. Rondon had been part of the back end of the bullpen in 2018 before the Astros acquired Pressly and Roberto Osuna, so he was a natural fill-in for a setup role.

More News
Our Latest Stories