Rondon was tabbed with the loss Sunday against Texas after allowing two runs on three hits and striking out one across one inning.

Rondon gave up his first two earned runs of the 2018 season during Sunday's 3-1 loss. Even after a rough outing, he sports a 2.57 ERA with 10 strikeouts across 7.0 innings. Expect Rondon to bounce back in his next appearance out of the bullpen.