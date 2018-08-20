Rondon retired the side in order in the eighth inning of Sunday's 9-4 win over the Athletics.

Rondon entered the game in a non-save situation, but we're not ready to read too much into that. He had blown two straight saves and the decision to have him pitch in a low-leverage situation may have been manager A.J. Hinch giving the closer a chance to experience some success after allowing baserunners in each of his last five outings. Until further notice, Rondon remains Houston's closer.