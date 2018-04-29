Astros' Hector Rondon: Throws low-leverage inning Saturday
Rondon allowed a pair of baserunners in a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.
Rondon immediately gave up a walk and a hit before getting a double-play grounder to squelch the threat. He's allowed runs in just one of his 11 outings, leaving him with a 1.74 ERA over 10.2 innings. All of his numbers are good -- 1.16 WHIP, 8.7 K/9, 83.3 percent strand rate -- but 29 of the 42 plate appearances have come in low-leverage situations. That means his good work has produced just one hold and zero saves.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...