Rondon allowed a pair of baserunners in a scoreless inning of relief in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Athletics.

Rondon immediately gave up a walk and a hit before getting a double-play grounder to squelch the threat. He's allowed runs in just one of his 11 outings, leaving him with a 1.74 ERA over 10.2 innings. All of his numbers are good -- 1.16 WHIP, 8.7 K/9, 83.3 percent strand rate -- but 29 of the 42 plate appearances have come in low-leverage situations. That means his good work has produced just one hold and zero saves.