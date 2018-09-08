Astros' Hector Rondon: Tosses inning of relief
Rondon (hand) allowed two hits and struck out two during a scoreless inning of relief versus Boston on Friday.
Rondon was able to pitch for the first time since Monday after getting hit by a comebacker off his pitching hand against Minnesota. He should be fully operational moving forward.
