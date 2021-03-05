Manager Dusty Baker said Friday that Velazquez is away from the team due the league's health and safety protocols, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Velazquez has yet to appear in any spring games and will be unavailable until cleared to return to the team facility.
