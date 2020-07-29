Velazquez was traded from the Orioles to the Astros on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It says something about how decimated the Astros pitching staff is at the moment that the team elected to acquire a pitcher who was deemed surplus to requirements by the lowly Orioles. The 31-year-old struggled to a 5.43 ERA in 56.1 innings for the Red Sox last season, striking out just 19.9 percent of opposing batters while walking 11.4 percent. Velazquez had been previously outrighted off the Orioles' 40-man roster, but the Astros likely didn't acquire him without the intention to use him, so he'll presumably see his contract selected by his new team soon.