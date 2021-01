Castellanos was designated for assignment by the Astros on Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Castellanos was optioned to the Astros' alternate training site in September, but he'll now be cast off the 40-man roster to make room for catcher Jason Castro, who signed a two-year deal with the team Thursday. Castellanos made his first eight appearances in the majors during the 2020 campaign, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.59 WHIP over 10.2 innings.