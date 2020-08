The Astros optioned Castellanos to their alternate training site ahead of Sunday's game against the Padres, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Due to a short start from Brandon Bielak in Saturday's 13-2 loss, Houston needed a fresh arm in the bullpen for the series finale, so Castellanos was demoted to clear room for Chase De Jong. Castellanos made four appearances in relief in his first big-league stint, giving up five runs over six innings.