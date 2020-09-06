Castellanos (0-1) was tagged with the loss and a blown save in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels. He allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while fanning four across two innings.

Castellanos, who served as the 29th man for Saturday's twin bill, looked good in his first inning, but the wheels came off in the seventh and he allowed a three-run homer to Anthony Rendon that ultimately won the game for the Angels. Castellanos hasn't had good results at the big-league level in 2020, recording an 8.31 ERA in 8.2 innings across six appearances.