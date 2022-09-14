Brown (2-0) earned the victory Tuesday in Detroit, striking out six in six innings while allowing two runs on five hits and two walks.

Brown followed his stellar big-league debut with another strong start, inducing two double-play groundballs and retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced on the way to his second victory. After making just four starts of six innings or more in his 14 minor-league starts, he's tossed six innings in each of his first two big-league outings. With Justin Verlander (calf) hoping to return to the rotation this weekend, Brown's next appearance may come in relief.