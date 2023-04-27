Brown (3-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Rays. He struck out eight.

It was a dazzling performance from the young right-hander, as Brown produced 32 called or swinging strikes among his 95 pitches in his best start yet in the majors. The 24-year-old rookie sports a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB through 30.1 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come at home early next week against the Giants.