Brown (7-7) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out four.

After holding the Rays scoreless through the first six innings, Brown retook the mound to start the seventh frame but was quickly pulled without recording an out after serving up a two-run home run to Isaac Paredes. the outing marked Brown's second consecutive quality start after recording just one in his previous five appearances. In the month of July, Brown holds a 1-3 record and a 5.92 ERA across 24.1 innings. He's tentatively lined up for a meeting with the Yankees on the road for his next start.