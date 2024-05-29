Brown did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out nine in six innings.

Brown had arguably his best performance of the season, tossing his third quality start while setting a new season-high with nine punchouts. The Mariners scratched across a run on him in the first inning, and from there he was dominant, allowing just one runner to reach scoring position while retiring the final 11 he faced in order. Tuesday was also just the second time this season he went without walking a batter. It was certainly an encouraging outing after it's been a mixed bag of results all year from the 25-year-old, who now owns a 6.39 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 53:24 K:BB in 49.1 innings. Brown will look to pick up a win over the weekend when the Astros host Minnesota.