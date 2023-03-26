Brown (back) felt good after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday and is expected to throw a simulated game this week, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Assuming everything goes well during the simulated game this week, the 24-year-old should be good to go for Houston's first turn through the starting rotation. Brown could line up to start the Astros' home opener versus the Tigers on April 3.
More News
-
Astros' Hunter Brown: Will throw bullpen Sunday•
-
Astros' Hunter Brown: Plays catch without issue Friday•
-
Astros' Hunter Brown: Not throwing Thursday•
-
Astros' Hunter Brown: Scratched as precaution•
-
Astros' Hunter Brown: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Astros' Hunter Brown: Settles in for solid outing•