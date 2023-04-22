Brown yielded four runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings during Friday's win over Atlanta. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Atlanta immediately jumped on Brown in the first inning, plating four runs, including three with two outs. He settled in to prevent a disastrous outing but failed to complete five innings for the first time since his season debut April 3. Brown forced 14 whiffs (30%) including seven with the slider. He's registered a 29:9 K:BB and a 3.09 ERA through 25 frames.