Brown yielded four runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings during Monday's loss to Detroit. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Brown gave up two runs through four frames before running into trouble in the fifth. After striking out the first two batters of the inning, he put the next four Tigers on base, including three walks. His fastball topped out at 98.5 mph and he forced eight swinging strikes. Brown will look for better command and results in his next outing, which is currently scheduled for this weekend in Minnesota.