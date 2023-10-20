Brown allowed two hits across three scoreless innings in Thursday's 10-3 victory over the Rangers in Game 3 of the ALCS. He struck out two.

Brown was tasked with covering the bulk of the innings after Jose Urquidy only lasted 2.1 innings as the starter. He faced pressure in the fifth inning with two runners on, but managed to be rescued by his defense when Corey Seager lined out and Marcus Semien was tagged out on the basepaths to end the inning. Brown has pitched to a 1.80 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with four strikeouts across five innings out of the bullpen.