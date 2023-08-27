Brown (10-9) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against Detroit. He struck out nine.

Brown bounced back from a poor last start in which he surrendered six runs across 2.2 innings against Seattle to limit the Tigers to four hits on the day. He also notched his best strikeout total since May 26 (14 starts) and gave up just one extra-base hit. The 24-year-old has been very inconsistent as of late, giving up four or more runs in four of his last eight starts while yielding two in each of the other four. He's expected to toe the rubber against the Yankees next.