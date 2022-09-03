Brown will make his major-league debut as a starter Monday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown worked as both a starter and a reliever for Triple-A Sugar Land this season, posting a 2.55 ERA and 31.5 percent strikeout rate in 106 innings. He was called up Thursday, but his role down the stretch was initially unclear. Whether or not he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday's outing may depend on how he performs. Control will be key, as his strong stat line in the minors came with a poor 10.6 percent walk rate.