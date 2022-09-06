Brown (1-0) earned the win over Texas on Monday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Brown has been very good in the minors this season, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 134:45 K:BB over 106 innings in Triple-A. The right-hander didn't disappoint in his first major-league outing, holding the Rangers to one extra-base hit and no runs across six impressive frames. Brown walked only one batter after posting a 10.6 percent walk rate in the minors, and control could be the key as he continues to face big-league batters moving forward. The excellent debut will likely allow Brown get another turn in the rotation, though the eventual return of Justin Verlander (calf) could push him to a bullpen role or a return to the minors.