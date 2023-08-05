Brown (8-7) earned the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6 innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Outside of a couple two-out solo homers, Brown was able to keep the Yankees at bay in earning his eighth win of the season. Brown has now gone exactly six innings and has struck out exactly four batters in each of his last three outings. While the three consecutive quality starts are promising, fantasy managers would love to see his K/9 rate move closer to the 10.63 he posted over the first half of the season as opposed to the 6.67 he's maintained over his most recent stretch.