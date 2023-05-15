Brown (4-1) earned the win Sunday over the White Sox, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5.2 innings.

Brown was en route to picking up his fourth quality start of the season, but the Sox chased him out of the sixth after Jake Burger connected on a first pitch curveball over the field wall to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Brown also gave up a home run to Luis Robert in the fourth inning but tied his season high with eight strikeouts and registered 19 missed swings. The 24-year-old hadn't given up a home run in any of his first six starts of the year but has let up three over his last two outings. Brown now has a 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB over 44.2 innings. He's set up for a favorable matchup against the Athletics next weekend.