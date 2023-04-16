Brown (2-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings in a 8-2 win over Texas. He struck out five.

Brown gave manager Dusty Baker and the Astros a second consecutive excellent start. The 24-year-old righty has given up just three runs in his last 14 innings, but none of them have been earned. Look for the Detroit native to keep on getting many opportunities to prove himself, as Houston looks to fill the void left by Justin Verlander in free agency.