Brown (8-3) picked up the win Sunday against Tampa Bay, allowing one hit and four walks with five strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

Only 49 of Brown's 93 pitches found the strike zone Sunday, but he navigated the lack of control masterfully to notch his fifth scoreless start of the campaign. Brown's four walks tied his season high and his one hit allowed was a season best. However, Brown failed to strike out eight batters for just the second time in eight starts. In 12 appearances this season, Brown has a sparkling 1.83 ERA and an 84:20 K:BB over 73.2 innings, and he leads MLB in quality starts with 10. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Guardians in Cleveland.