Brown is scheduled to start Tuesday's game at Detroit.
The rookie right-hander will pick up a second turn through Houston's rotation coming off a dazzling MLB debut against the Rangers on Sept. 5, when he struck out five over six scoreless frames. Though Brown looks to be an attractive streaming option against a hapless Detroit offense, he could be moved to the bullpen following Tuesday's outing. Justin Verlander (calf) appears to be trending toward a return from the 15-day injured list during the upcoming weekend, making Brown the most logical candidate to move out of the six-man rotation to clear a spot.