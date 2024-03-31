Brown took a no-decision Saturday, permitting one unearned run over four innings against the Yankees.

The only damage the Yankees managed against Brown came when they scored on a Jose Abreu fielding error. They made him work, though, as Brown wasn't able to go beyond four innings because he threw 88 pitches. The right-hander fanned five batters on the day, picking up eight whiffs. Brown had issues in the second half last season, particularly with the home run ball as he served up a whopping 17 in 61.2 frames after the break. Keeping the ball in the park as he did Saturday could certainly lead to more consistency in 2024.