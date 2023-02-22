Brown appears on track to begin the season as the Astros' fifth starter after Lance McCullers (forearm) acknowledged Wednesday that he won't be ready to go for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In a show of faith to Brown and as a testament to the organization's starting pitching depth as a whole, the Astros didn't sign any replacements this offseason for staff ace and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, who bolted for the Mets in free agency. The Astros could still look to add another veteran arm on a low-cost MLB or minor-league deal, but at least for the time being, McCullers' absence to begin the campaign clears the way for the 24-year-old Brown to break camp as a member of the rotation. After dazzling at Triple-A Sugar Land for the first five months of the past season, Brown joined Houston as a September call-up and provided a glimpse of his immense potential, logging a 0.89 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings over seven appearances (two starts). Expect Houston to be somewhat conservative with Brown's workload this season, but even if his innings are capped and he doesn't hold a full-time rotation spot when/if the Astros pitching staff is at full strength, the elite strikeout rates he's posted in the minors and in his limited sample in the majors give him a chance at making a major splash in fantasy.