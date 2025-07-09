Astros' Hunter Brown: Hit hard by Guardians in rare dud
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Guardians, giving up six runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out three.
Brown yielded a season-high six runs, and four of his six hits allowed went for extra bases. It was a rare clunker out of the All-Star right-hander, who has now conceded greater than two runs on just three occasions among his 18 starts on the campaign. Brown still boasts a 2.21 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 129:32 K:BB across 110 frames, and he's not scheduled to make another appearance until after the All-Star break.
