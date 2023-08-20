Brown (9-9) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks over 2.2 innings against the Mariners. He struck out five.

It was a rough day for Brown, who was charged with two runs in each of the first three innings. The 24-year-old right-hander has struggled to a 6.32 ERA over his last eight outings (37 innings). Overall, Brown's ERA is up to 4.50 with a 1.34 WHIP and 143:41 K:BB across 23 starts (128 innings) this season. If the Astros elect to return to a five-man rotation, Brown could find himself back in the bullpen.