Brown (12-8) was charged with the loss Friday against the Mariners, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out nine.

That makes it seven consecutive starts of at least six innings for the All-Star right-hander, who piled up his most punchouts since his June 26 start against the Phillies. Each of those last seven outings have been quality starts, and Brown hasn't conceded greater than two runs since July 20 in Seattle. Brown's last appearance of the regular season tentatively projects to come against the division-rival Athletics in Sacramento. Through 180.1 innings, Brown has a 2.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 201:55 K:BB for the first 200-strikeout season of his career.