Brown (back) did not throw Thursday in Astros camp, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It might have just been another rest day for Brown's lower-back tightness, which caused him to miss a scheduled Grapefruit League start Wednesday against the Mets. Astros manager Dusty Baker offered no update on the status of the 24-year-old right-hander, who had been cruising toward the final spot in Houston's season-opening starting rotation before this sudden turn of events. Maybe there will be better news in the coming days.
