Brown has a 2.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB through 33.1 innings for Triple-A Sugar Land this season.

Despite an up-and-down 2021 in which Brown's long-standing walk issues persisted, he came into this season with some helium thanks to his high-90s velocity, outstanding curveball and good slider. He's in the midst of his best season yet, results-wise, as Brown has never before put up a sub-4.00 mark at any stop in the minor leagues, and there are no complaints to be made about his 12.4 K/9. That said, the control issues remain, as his 4.6 BB/9 simply isn't good enough, and because of his pitch inefficiency, he hasn't gone deeper than 5.1 innings in any of his starts. It's noteworthy that the 23-year-old has come out of the bullpen three times among his eight appearances this year, and that may ultimately be where he's best suited. While the Astros clearly haven't given up on him as a starter, it wouldn't be surprising if they were to break him into the big leagues as a reliever and then give him opportunities to start down the line.