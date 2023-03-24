Brown (back) played catch without issue Friday in Astros camp, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the flat-ground workout that Brown is "feeling a lot better" as he recovers from a bout of lower-back tightness. It sounds like the 24-year-old right-hander might be able to open the 2023 regular season as the No. 5 starter for Houston, but he does have some more hurdles to clear before camp breaks.
