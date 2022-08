Brown is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Sugar Land when rosters expand Sept. 1, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown has put together a strong campaign in 2022 for the Space Cowboys, owning a 2.55 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with a 134:45 K:BB across 106 innings. It remains to be seen how Houston will use the young flamethrower in his first trip to the big leagues, as he's started 14 games in Triple-A so far this season but could also add immediate value as a bullpen arm.