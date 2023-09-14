Brown (11-11) earned the win over Oakland on Wednesday, issuing two walks and striking out seven batters over five scoreless and hitless innings.

Brown had been struggling coming into Wednesday, posting a 9.56 ERA and 2.06 WHIP over his previous four starts. The rookie bounced back in impressive fashion against the A's, holding them without a hit and racking up seven punchouts over five dominant frames. Brown's final pitch of the fifth was his 78th of the night, so there was no chance he'd be allowed to push for a complete-game no-hitter (especially since he's already thrown a professional-high 146.1 frames on the campaign), thus manager Dusty Baker opted to go to the bullpen to begin the sixth. That cost Brown a chance at a quality start, but it did little to damper the rookie's excellent outing, which he'll look to build upon in what projects to be tougher matchup against Baltimore next week.