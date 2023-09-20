Brown (11-12) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

Brown served up a pair of long balls Tuesday, with one being a two-run shot by Ryan O'Hearn in the first and the other a three-run homer by Austin Hays in the third inning. The outing marked Brown's second time allowing at least six runs across his last three outings. However, between the disastrous starts, Brown fired off five scoreless frames against the A's. Since the beginning of August, Brown owns a 4-5 record with a 6.92 ERA and a 48:16 K:BB during 40.1 innings. He's lined up to make his next start against the Mariners in Seattle.