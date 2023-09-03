Brown (10-10) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings as the Astros were downed 5-4 by the Yankees. He struck out five.

A fifth-inning error by Mauricio Dubon on a potential double-play ball right after a leadoff walk to Aaron Judge spelled the end of Brown's night, and both baserunners eventually came around to score after he'd left the mound. The right-hander didn't necessarily deserve a better outcome, though -- he tossed only 54 of 94 pitches for strikes, and the four free passes were the most he'd issued since he walked five Giants on May 2. Brown has been tagged for at least five runs in three of his last five starts, and fatigue could be a factor for him down the stretch as his 137 innings on the season is already a new career high. Unless Houston decides to give the 25-year-old some extra rest between starts, his next outing lines up for a home series next weekend against the Padres.