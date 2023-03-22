Brown (back) was scratched from his Grapefruit League start Wednesday against the Mets as a precaution, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown experienced some lower-back tightness while doing agility drills Tuesday in Astros camp and the team didn't want to rush him out there and risk making it worse. The talented 24-year-old right-hander could perhaps fit in one final exhibition outing as he prepares to open the 2023 season as the No. 5 starter in Houston. There doesn't seem to be any current worry about an IL stint.