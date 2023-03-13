Brown threw three shutout innings without allowing a baserunner while striking out three across three innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Brown had been roughed up in his first two spring training appearances, allowing four earned runs across two innings while also walking five. He settled in Sunday, however, throwing 26 of 34 pitches for a strike while sitting between 93 and 96 mph with his fastball, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Brown also delivered his longest outing of the exhibition season as he ramps up to occupy the fifth rotation spot once the regular season begins.