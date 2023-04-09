Brown (1-0) earned the win during Sunday's 5-1 victory over Minnesota, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

After a shaky first start, Brown was lights out and struck out a career-high seven en route to his first win of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander is bound to have some hiccups during his first full MLB season, but his upside was on full display Sunday. His next start is tentatively scheduled versus the Rangers, which should be another interesting test for Brown.