Brown (4-1) earned the win against the Royals on Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Brown's 28-inning scoreless streak came to an end in the fifth inning, but he still cruised to his sixth straight quality start to open the season. The 26-year-old threw 66 of 100 pitches for strikes, generating 12 whiffs and matching a season-high nine punchouts. He'll take a stellar 1.22 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 40:7 K:BB across 37 innings into a favorable matchup with the White Sox next weekend.